নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (21)

a. The games were held to create brotherhood among the warring states.

b. After that the games were held after every four years until 394 AD.

c. But during the World Wars the games could not be held.

d. The modern Olympic Games were held in 1896.

e. At that time Greece were divided into many city states which were always at war against each other.

f. The first Olympic Games were held in 776 BC.

g. Initially, it was only for men, but now it is opened for the women too.

h. As it was held in the temple of Mount of Olympia, it was called Olympic Games.

Answer: f+b+h+e+a+d+g+c

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

