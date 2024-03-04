ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি
The Box Under the Tree
n groups/pairs, read the following situations and then write what you can do in those situations to make your friend smile.
দলে বা জোড়ায় ভাগ হয়ে নিচের অবস্থাগুলো পড়ো এবং তারপর ওই অবস্থায় তোমার বন্ধুকে খুশি করার জন্য তুমি কী করতে পারো, তা লেখো।
Situation one
When Rida was young, she could see very well. She could point out the small birds sitting on the trees, she could see the board in her classroom. But suddenly (হঠাৎ) her eyesight started to get worse (অপেক্ষাকৃত খারাপ), and she couldn’t do the things she used to do.
রিদা যখন ছোট ছিল তখন খুব ভালো করে দেখতে পেত। সে গাছে বসে থাকা ছোট পাখিগুলোকে দেখাতে পারত, সে তার ক্লাসরুমে বোর্ড দেখতে পেত। কিন্তু হঠাৎ তার দৃষ্টিশক্তি খারাপ হতে শুরু করে, এবং সে যা করত, তা আর করতে পারেনি।
Now, she cannot see the board in her classroom from a far and she cannot play with her friends. She still wishes she could be a part of everything in her school.
এখন সে তার ক্লাসরুমে বোর্ডটি দূর থেকে দেখতে পারে না এবং সে তার বন্ধুদের সঙ্গে খেলতে পারে না। সে এখনো চায় যে সে তার স্কুলের সবকিছুর অংশ হতে পারে।
Sample answer:
We can keep a seat for her nearer the board. We shall ask her to share her opinions in any group discussion. We can play with her any game she can do. If we make any group, we shall include her forgetting her limitations. We shall help her in her studies.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা