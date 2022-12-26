প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ - ইংরেজি (9)

1. What is ‘tsunami’?

a. a fish

b. an animal

c. natural calamity

d. a city

2. Which spelling of the following is correct?

a. erthquake b. earthquack

c. earthquak d. earthquake

3. We do not say ‘—’ at the end of a conversation.

a. Nice to meet you.

b. see you

c. see you later.

d. Goodbye

4. Let’s chat. Here the word ‘chat’ means —.

a. Discuss

b. Think

c. Sing

d. Informal conversation

5. What sound does a frog make?

a. Bleat b. Croak

c. Meow d. Hiss

6. The word ‘talkative’ is —.

a. a verb b. a noun

c. a pronoun d. an adjective

7. Sremangal is in — district.

a. Sylhet b. Khulna

c. Moulvibazar d. Chattogram

8. A — works in a school.

a. former b. driver

c. pilot d. teacher.

Answer: 1.c 2.d 3.a 4.d 5.b 6.d 7.c 8.d

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা