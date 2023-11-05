নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (3-4)

3.

a. Success cannot be achieved without efforts, ?

b. Everybody knows it, ?

c. The successful people are very industrious, ?

d. Everything glorious is gained through hard labour, ?

e. So, industry is the key to success, ?

Answer:

a. Success cannot be achieved without efforts, can it?

b. Everybody knows it, don’t they?

c. The successful people are very industrious, aren’t they?

d. Everything glorious is gained through hard labour, isn’t it?

e. So, industry is the key to success, isn’t it?