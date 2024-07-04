Opinion Matters; মতামত গুরুত্ব বহন করে - ইংরেজি | নবম শ্রেণি

Image 1. The fact: My thoughts on it:

This illustration (চিত্র) depicts (ছবির মতো করে তুলে ধরা) the mangrove (গরান গাছ) forests. These mangrove (গরান গাছ) forests are usually (সাধারণত) grown in saline (নোনা), muddy (কর্দমাক্ত) and partially (আংশিকভাবে) waterlogged (জলমগ্ন) areas. Due to the saline (নোনা) soil (মাটি), the roots of these forest trees are quite (পুরো) scattered (বিক্ষিপ্ত) and cannot go deep into the soil. Indonesia, Brazil, Australia and Niger account for 43% of the world’s mangrove (গরান গাছ) forests.

Located (অবস্থিত) in Bangladesh, the Sundarbans is the single (একমাত্র) largest (সবচেয়ে বড়) mangrove (গরান গাছ) forest in the world and is recognized (স্বীকার করে নেওয়া) by the world as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

My thoughts (ধারণা) on the mangrove forest:

Personally (ব্যক্তিগতভাবে), I find these different and unique (অনন্য) forests a rare (বিরল) creation (সৃষ্টি) of nature (প্রকৃতি). It protects (রক্ষা করে) us from many natural (প্রাকৃতিক) disasters (বিপর্যয়).

We need to protect (রক্ষা করা) our Sundarbans by any means (উপায়ে).

Also, the mangrove forest inspires (অনুপ্রাণিত করে) me to fight (লড়াই করতে) against (বিরুদ্ধে) all odds (প্রতিকূলতা) and make my own place in the world (পৃথিবী).

