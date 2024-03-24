ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

See the examples first. Then, write how auxiliary verbs are helping the principal verbs in the sentences that follow.

প্রথম উদাহরণগুলো পড়ো। এবার কীভাবে সাহায্যকারী ক্রিয়াপদ মূল ক্রিয়াপদকে বাক্য গঠনে সাহায্য করছে তা লেখো।

Examples for your help:

● I do not drink contaminated (দূষিত) water. (To make negatives)

● Have you drunk (পান করছে) enough water? (To make a question)

● My friend from Cameroon was drinking bottled (বোতলজাত) water. (To indicate (নির্দেশ করা) an action happening in the past)

1. Do you watch a cricket match on television? _____ .

2. I do not like to wait for a long time. _____ .

3. My friend is helping me to clean the classroom. _____ .

4. I did not call you last night. _____ .

5. Didn’t (did not) you attend the last class? _____ .