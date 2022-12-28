ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি - ইংরেজি (10)

মোট ৩০০ নম্বরের পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজিতে থাকবে ১০০ নম্বর। এর মধ্যে Grammar, paragraph, story,comprehension, argumentative essay—থাকবে
a. Nobody has stolen your book. (Passive)
b. She wrote a letter. She destroyed it. (use after)
c. This is my pen. (use mine)
d. Your parents will come. (tag question)
e. I want to read. Please light the lamp. (Use so that)
Answers
a. Your book has not been stolen.
b. She destroyed the letter after writing it.
c. This pen is mine.
d. Won’t they?
e. Please light the lamp so that I can read.
a. She is junior than I.
b. It is I who is responsible for it.
c. I bought some furnitures.
d. Many a boy have been selected for the post.
e. Nabil, as well as his cousins, are tall.
Answers
a. She is junior to me.
b. It is I who am responsible for it.
c. I bought some furniture.
d. Many a boy has been selected for the post.
e. Nabil, as well as his cousins, is tall.
a. He went to market. (Make a question to know the place)
b. Man is mortal. (Make it negative)
c. Do not jump from the bus which is running. (Make it simple)
d. Though is poor, He is honest. (Make it compound)
e. I like an honest man. (Rewrite the sentence using the object in the plural form)
Answers
a. Where did he go?
b. Man is not immortal.
c. Do not jump from a running bus.
d. He is poor but honest.
e. I like honest men.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী