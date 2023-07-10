সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Using Verbs Easily - Read the note

Read the note given below and discuss in groups. নিচের নোটটি পড়ো এবং গ্রুপে আলোচনা করো:

Let’s know Principal (প্রধান) and Auxiliary (সাহায্যকারী) verbs.

A. Principal verbs are words that generally (সাধারণত) express (প্রকাশ করে) an action (কাজ) or state (বর্ণনা করা) something.

Example (উদাহরণ):

1. To express an action-

My friend helps me. Here ‘help’ is a verb because it refers to (নির্দেশ করে) the action of my friend.

2. To state something-

My friends are helpful. Here ‘are’ is a verb because it refers to the state (অবস্থা) of my friends. চলো Principal verb বা প্রধান ক্রিয়া এবং Auxiliary verb বা সহায়ক ক্রিয়া সম্পর্কে জানতে চেষ্টা করি।

A. Principal verb বা প্রধান ক্রিয়া হলো এমন ক্রিয়া যা সাধারণত action বা state প্রকাশ করে।

উদাহরণ:

1. একটি কর্ম বা কাজ প্রকাশ করতে: My friend helps me. এখানে ‘helps’ একটি verb বা ক্রিয়া। কারণ এটি My friend–এর কাজকে নির্দেশ করে।

B. Auxiliary or helping verbs:

An auxiliary verb is used in a sentence to express the tense, mood (ক্রিয়াভাব) or voice (বাচ্য) of the principal verb. It gives more meaning to the principal verb. It cannot stand alone in a sentence. The main auxiliary verbs are:

Auxiliary verb বা সহায়ক বা সাহায্যকারী ক্রিয়া: একটি সহায়ক ক্রিয়া একটি বাক্যে প্রধান ক্রিয়ার tense, mood বা voice প্রকাশ করতে ব্যবহৃত হয়। এটি প্রধান ক্রিয়াকে more meaning দেয়। এটি একটি বাক্যে একা বা স্বাধীনভাবে বসতে পারে না। Auxiliary verb বা সহায়ক ক্রিয়ার উদাহরণ:

1. To do: do, does, did

2. To be: am, is, are, was, were being, been

3. To have: have, has, had, having

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা