সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Let’s Explore the Sentences - ‘Bellerophon of Greece’ (পর্ব - ৭)

‘I agree’, said Bellerophon. ‘Very well then’, said the queen, ‘Bring the head of the Chimera to prove yourself innocent’. They said, ‘Wish you good luck.’

‘আমি একমত’, বেলেরোফোন বলল। ‘তাহলে খুব ভালো’, রানি বললেন, ‘নিজেকে নির্দোষ প্রমাণ করার জন্য কাইমেরার মাথাটি আনো।’ তারা বলেছিল, ‘তোমার জন্য শুভকামনা।’

Chimera was a horrible fire-breathing monster with the head of a lion and a snake for a tail and the body of a goat. Bellerophon sets out to complete his task.

On his way to find the Chimera, he came across a huge dark forest.

কাইমেরা ছিল একটি ভয়ংকর অগ্নি-শ্বাসপ্রশ্বাসের দানব, যার মাথা ছিল সিংহের মাথা এবং লেজ ছিল একটি সাপ এবং দেহ ছিল ছাগলের দেহের মতো। বেলেরোফোন তার কাজটি সম্পূর্ণ করার জন্য যাত্রা করে।

কাইমেরাকে খুঁজতে গিয়ে পথে সে বিশাল অন্ধকার জঙ্গলে চলে আসে।