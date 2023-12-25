Read The Story (পর্ব-১) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের প্রয়োজনের কথা ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের Four Friends েলসনটি ধারাবাহিকভাবে দেওয়া হলো। এ লেসনটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়বে।

Four Friends

Sadib, Nandini, Anti and Micheal were best friends. They played together and sometimes they got into trouble together. Sometimes they would even get angry at each other while they were playing and then they would stop talking to each other! But they couldn’t ever stop talking for long, so they always made up again.