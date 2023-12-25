Read The Story (পর্ব-১) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Four Friends
প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের প্রয়োজনের কথা ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের Four Friends েলসনটি ধারাবাহিকভাবে দেওয়া হলো। এ লেসনটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়বে।
Sadib, Nandini, Anti and Micheal were best friends. They played together and sometimes they got into trouble together. Sometimes they would even get angry at each other while they were playing and then they would stop talking to each other! But they couldn’t ever stop talking for long, so they always made up again.
সাদিব, নন্দিনী, অন্তি এবং মাইকেল ছিল সবচেয়ে ভালো বন্ধু। তারা একসঙ্গে খেলেছে এবং কখনো কখনো তারা একসঙ্গে সমস্যায় পড়েছে। কখনো কখনো তারা এমনকি খেলার সময় একে–অপরের ওপর রাগ করত এবং তারপর তারা একে–অপরের সঙ্গে কথা বলা বন্ধ করে দিত। কিন্তু তারা কখনোই বেশিক্ষণ কথা বলা বন্ধ করে থাকতে পারেনি। তাই তারা আবার ঠিক হয়ে যেত।
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা