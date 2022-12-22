সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (18-20)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

18.

A very important event in my life (a)______ (‘happen’ in the past)______ last week. I (b)______ (go)______ on my first train journey! I (c)______ (travel)______ to Khulna with my parents and brother, Bashir. My uncle

(d)______ (live)______ there. We (e)______ (‘leave’ in the past)______ home early in the morning and went to Rangpur. We (f)______ (buy)______ a ticket at the railway station and got into the train. Suddenly the train (g)______ (blow)______ its whistle and I jumped. Then the train started. The train (h)______ (go)______ very quickly towards Khulna.

Answer: a. Passed b. Went c. travelled d. Lives e. Left f. Bought g. blew h. went

19.

In 1974, I was six years old. I (a)______ (‘remember’ to show ability)______ a very important event that happened then. My mother (b)______ (say)______ to me, ‘Samira, you (c)______ (go)______ to start school tomorrow.’ I (d)______ (be)______ very happy and excited, ‘I (e)______ (‘go’ to indicate future)______ be a student’, I thought. I (f)______ (think)______ of anything else and at night. I couldn’t sleep. I (g)______ (think)______ about the school, the teachers and about the other girls and boys because I (h)______ (want)______ to go to school very much.

Answer: a. can remember b. Said c. are going d. Was e.am going to f. couldn’t think g. was thinking h. wanted

20.

The next morning my father (a)______ (‘say’ in the past)______ , ‘Come on, Samira, we (b)______ (go)______ to walk to your new school. We (c)______ (go)______ to meet the headmaster. He (d)______ (be)______ a friend of mine.’ So that was my first day at school. My father (e)______ (‘take’ in the past)______ me there. The primary school is quite a long way from our village. My father (f)______ (walk)______ , but I ran all the way. After about half an hour, we (g)______(arrive)______ at the school. There were many people there, but I (h)______ (know)______ anyone. I was afraid of all the new faces, because they didn’t look friendly. ‘I’m not going to enjoy this,’ I thought.

Answer: a. Said b. are going c. are going d. Is e. Took f. Walked g. Arrive h. didn’t know

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা