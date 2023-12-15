Answering Questions : The Frog and The Ox | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Read the text below and ask and answer the following questions. (If needed have a look at the class 6 English book, unit ‘A Day in the Life of Mina’).

নিচের লেখাটি পড়ো এবং নিচের প্রশ্নগুলোর উত্তর দাও। (প্রয়োজনে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের ‘A Day in the Life of Mina’ অধ্যায়টি দেখতে পারো )।

My father is the kindest person I have ever seen. He is tall and handsome. He is from a small village named Fultali. He is the eldest of four siblings. He is very passionate about his work. He is also very encouraging and always supports us to follow our dreams. I love his smiling face the most. My father is my hero!

Questions:

a. Which parts of speech are the underlined words?

b. What are the positions of these words in a sentence?

c. What are the functions of these words? What do they do in the sentences?