সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal - Fill in the gaps

Fill in the gaps with appropriate conjunctions
a. He was young—---he dared to fight against the Pakistani army.
b. The father—---his son are playing chess.
c. The Haedteacher said, “ We will bring independence of our country—---will die.
d. It was early in the morning—---I left for Dhaka.
e. I was five years ago—---I was living in Dhaka.
f. Do—---die.
Answer:
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা