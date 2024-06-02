ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Read the text and answer the following questions.

a. Who was Mina?

b. Why did the old man thank Mina?

c. How was the dog?

d. What happened to the little boy?

e. Why was Mina’s classmate wet?

f. Why was the teacher pleased with Mina?

g. What does she usually do after the school?

h. What did she do after returning home?

i. How was her relationship with her mother?

j. Why was the field sloppy?

Answer

a. Mina was a student.

b. The old man fell down while walking. Mina ran to get him up. So the old man thanked her.

c. The dog was big and frightening.

d. The little boy was scared to see the dog.

e. It was drizzling and she was without any umbrella. So she was wet.

f. Mina did her homework. She listened to the teacher and participated in the discussion. So the teacher was pleased with her.

g. She usually plays after the school.

h. After returning home, she shared everything with her mother about the whole day.

i. Her relationship with her mother was very cordial and friendly.

j. The day was rainy. So the field was sloppy.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা