Read The Story (পর্ব-১৮) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Then a young woman asked Sadib, Nandini, Anti and Micheal, ‘Do you want to fly one?’ They were a little scared of putting the fire under the sky lantern, but they all said, ‘Yes!’ The young woman took them to the middle of the field. Someone handed them a big, brightly coloured sky lantern. They each held one corner while the lady lit a fire on a rag attached to the bottom of the sky lantern. The sky lantern slowly filled up with hot air and the glowing light spread everywhere. Nandini asked, ‘Should we let go now?’ The lady said, ‘Everyone together. I’ll count to three. Are you ready?’ ‘We’re ready!’