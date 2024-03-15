ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি
সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Heroes of Bengal
Work in a group of 3. Take a book, a pen, a school bag, and a notebook (khata) in your group. One member in your group will give instructions from the box below and another member will do the task accordingly and the third one will monitor whether he/she is doing the task correctly or not. By turns, every member will do the task.
তিনজন করে এক একটি দল তৈরি করো। প্রতিটি দলে একটি করে বই, খাতা, কলম ও স্কুলব্যাগ নাও। দলের একজন সদস্য নিচের বক্স দেখে নির্দেশনা দেবে, একজন সেইমতো কাজ করবে। তৃতীয়জন তার কাজ সঠিক হচ্ছে কি না, তা পর্যবেক্ষণ করবে। এভাবে একে একে সবাই নিচের কাজ সম্পন্ন করো।
Instructions:
1. Close your eyes for five seconds.
2. Now open your eyes and look at me.
3. Keep the pen in your hand.
4. Put the book on the bench/desk.
5. Put the notebook beside the book.
6. Keep the pen behind the bag.
7. Now put the pen between the book and notebook.
8. Hold the book over your head.
9. Put the notebook under the book now.
10. Keep the pen in front of the notebook.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা