সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal (পর্ব - ২)

But due to the sudden attack, the Pakistani army could not continue fighting. They had only two options left for them—one was to surrender before the freedom fighters or die. They eventually got shot and died and the freedom fighters destroyed the station at the price of four freedom fighters.

কিন্তু আকস্মিক আক্রমণের কারণে পাকিস্তানি সেনারা যুদ্ধ চালিয়ে যেতে পারেনি। তাদের কাছে মাত্র দুটি বিকল্প ছিল—একটি ছিল মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের সামনে আত্মসমর্পণ করা অথবা মৃত্যুবরণ করা। অবশেষে তারা গুলিবিদ্ধ হয়ে মারা যায় এবং মুক্তিযোদ্ধারা চারজন মুক্তিযোদ্ধার জীবনের বিনিময়ে স্টেশনটি ধ্বংস করে দেয়।

Among the freedom fighters, there was also Badal’s elder brother. When he thought of the incident, his eyes filled with tears. But he consoled himself that because of his brother’s sacrifice as well as other martyred freedom fighters, we got our independence. They are the real heroes of Bengal!

মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের মধ্যে বাদলের বড় ভাইও ছিলেন। ঘটনার কথা ভাবতেই তার চোখ জলে ভরে গেল। তবে সে নিজেকে সান্ত্বনা দিয়েছিল যে তার ভাইয়ের পাশাপাশি অন্য শহীদ মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের আত্মত্যাগের কারণেই আমরা আমাদের স্বাধীনতা পেয়েছি। এরাই বাংলার আসল হিরো!

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা