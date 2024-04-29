ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Read the passage again. In pairs/groups, discuss the answers to the following questions. Then, share the answers with the whole class.

অনুচ্ছেদটি আবার পড়ো। এবারে জোড়ায় জোড়ায় অথবা দলগতভাবে নিচের প্রশ্নগুলো নিয়ে আলোচনা করো এবং ক্লাসের সবার সঙ্গে শেয়ার করো।

1. Who are Nabiha and Tasfia? (নাবিহা ও তাসফিয়া কে?)

2. How are they similar or different from each other? (কীভাবে তারা একে অপরের থেকে একই রকম অথবা ভিন্ন?)

3. ‘Uniqueness and diversity make the world beautiful’- what does the sentence mean to you? (‘অনন্যতা এবং বৈচিত্র্য বিশ্বকে সুন্দর করে তোলে’- তোমার কাছে এই বাক্যটির মানে কী?)

4. Do you accept or reject differences among people? / Are you tolerant ? (তুমি কি মানুষের মাঝের পার্থক্য গ্রহণ বা প্রত্যাখ্যান করো? / তুমি কি সহনশীল?

Now, design a poster in groups of 6-8 to make people accept differences. The heading of your poster can be ‘Uniqueness and diversity make the world a safer place’ or you can choose your heading.

এবারে, ছয় থেকে আটজন করে দল গঠন করে মানুষের মাঝে বিদ্যমান বৈচিত্র্যের গ্রহণযোগ্যতা নিয়ে সচেতনতামূলক পোস্টার তৈরি করো। পোস্টারের শিরোনাম হতে পারে ‘অনন্যতা ও বৈচিত্র্যেই পৃথিবীকে আরও সুন্দর ও নিরাপদ করে তোলে’, চাইলে নিজেরাও ইচ্ছেমতো শিরোনাম ব্যবহার করতে পারো।

• Have a look at the steps to make a poster:

(পোস্টার তৈরির ধাপগুলো দেখো):

• Take a large piece of paper/poster paper

(একটি বড় কাগজ/পোস্টার পেপার নাও।)

• Line margins on all sides of your poster paper

(তোমার পোস্টার পেপারের সব পাশে লাইন মার্জিন দাও।)

• Discuss in a group what you will include in your poster (text,

pictures, symbols, quotations etc.) (তুমি তোমার পোস্টারে কী অন্তর্ভুক্ত করবে, তা একটি গ্রুপে আলোচনা করো (পাঠ্য, ছবি, চিহ্ন, উদ্ধরণ ইত্যাদি)

• Write all the important information on a piece of paper

(একটি কাগজে সব গুরুত্বপূর্ণ তথ্য লেখো।)

• Give emphasis on the message you want to give to your friends

(তোমার বন্ধুদের যে বার্তা দিতে চাও, তার ওপর জোর দাও।)

• If you prefer, you can design your poster with colour pencil or anything you like

(তুাম যদি চাও, রংপেনসিল বা অন্য কিছু দিয়ে তোমার পোস্টার ডিজাইন করতে পারো, যেভাবে তুমি বেশি পছন্দ করো, সেভাবেই করো।)

• Make sure your poster is easy to read

(নিশ্চিত হও যে তোমার পোস্টার পড়া যেন সহজতর হয়।)

• Be careful about all kinds of mistakes like spelling, grammar etc.

(সব ধরনের ভুল যেমন বানান, ব্যাকরণ ইত্যাদি সম্পর্কে সতর্ক থাকো।)

• Check everything again.

( সবকিছু আবার পরীক্ষা করো।)

• Now it’s ready to hang …

(এখন এটি ঝোলানোর জন্য প্রস্তুত...)

When all the groups are finished with their posters, arrange a presentation (প্রদর্শনী) of all the posters. Each group will describe (বর্ণনা করা) their posters to the students.

সবার পোস্টার তৈরি হলে সেসব প্রদর্শনীর ব্যবস্থা করো। প্রতিটি দল নিজেদের পোস্টার বর্ণনা ও এই বিষয় নিয়ে সবার সঙ্গে আলোচনা করবে।

