The Missing Tenth Man : Read the story (পর্ব-৩) | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

ইকবাল খান

The Missing Tenth Man

The seller asked the senior man to gather all the caps, including his own, and count them all. Everyone was happy to see ten caps, that means no one was missing after all. The silly men thanked the seller for his help to find their missing member and believed it to be magic!

টুপি বিক্রেতা বয়স্ক লোকটিকে তার নিজেরসহ সব টুপি সংগ্রহ করতে এবং সেগুলো গণনা করতে বললেন। ১০টি টুপি দেখে সবাই খুশি হয়। কারণ, সব টুপি থাকা মানে কেউ হারিয়ে যায়নি। মূর্খ ব্যক্তিরা তাদের হারিয়ে যাওয়া সদস্যকে খুঁজে পেতে সাহায্যের জন্য টুপি বিক্রেতাকে ধন্যবাদ জানায়। তারা মনে করেছিল, এটি ছিল মায়াবিদ্যা!

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

