নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (9)

9.

a. When asked, the fruits seller told the grocer that a crow had carried away his (g) son.

b. The grocer sent his son with the fruits seller.

c. Then one day, the fruits seller told the grocer that he (f) was going to the town to do some shopping and requested the grocer to send his (g) son with him (f) to carry his (f) things.

d. One day, a grocer borrowed a balance and weights from a fruits seller.

e. After a few days, the fruits seller asked the grocer to return his balance and weights.

f. The lame excuse of the dishonest grocer made the fruits seller very angry, but he checked his temper.

g. The next day the fruits seller came back alone from the town without the grocer’s son.

h. The grocer replied that mice eaten away the balance and weights. So, he couldn’t return them.

Answer: d+e+h+f+c+b+g+a

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

