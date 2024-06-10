দ্য সেন্স অব বিউটি - ইংরেজি, নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

If we put together all three parts, our introduction will look like the following-

Can you imagine a world without schools and classrooms? The concept of traditional education has changed radically within the last couple of years. Some educational institutions tend to (প্রবণতা থাকা) shift to online classes due to (জন্য) their flexibility and opportunities. It becomes a significant concern for all related to this sector, especially after the covid situation. Though (যদিও) online learning creates opportunities for students to enhance learning, it can’t replace face-to-face learning because learning is a two-way process and we learn through interaction. Besides (তা ছাড়া), many students get distracted (বিভ্রান্ত) when they do online classes.

The Body Paragraph:

You can use more body paragraphs but this essay it includes three paragraphs. These are-Body– 1, Body- 2, and Body- 3. Remember that each paragraph should focus on either showcasing one piece of supporting evidence or disproving (খণ্ডন করা) one contradictory (পরস্পরবিরোধী) opinion.

This will allow for clarity (স্পষ্টতা) and direction throughout (সব অংশ ব্যাপিয়া) the essay. Now, you have to move your three decided arguments to each of the body paragraphs. Then, add evidence and examples. You can use the following template to write all your body paragraphs.

Body Paragraph 1

Topic Sentence: This is the first reason (কারণ) for your argument listed in the thesis.

Suppose, for the body paragraph- 1 of our argumentative essay, the first argument is - learning mostly happens through communication and interaction between the teacher-student and student-student.

Template: One of the primary reasons why _______ is because _______.

We may write-One of the reasons why online learning can’t replace (বদলে দেওয়া) face-to-face learning is that learning is a two-way process and people learn better through interaction.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

