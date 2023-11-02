ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৭) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Fill in the blanks with the words in the list.
Important, collects, wakes up, from, mind, works, cleaner, walk, take, has, put, is
Bulbul (a) ___ as a (b) ___in the Sanker area. He is (c) ___ rubbish every morning. That’s why, he (d) ___ at 5 o’clock. He (e) ___ a plastic bag to (f) ___ the rubbish in. He goes (g) ___ door to door to (h) ___ out the waste from the bin. He never (i) ___ to do it. He is an (j) ___ person to the people of Sanker area.
Answers: a. works, b. cleaner, c. collects, d. wakes up, e. takes, f. put, g. from, h. take, i. minds, j. important.
2. Fill in the blanks with ‘fair and fare’.
Raiyan paid the bus (a) ___ and got down. He visited a trade (b) ___ . When he got hungry he entered a hotel. He found the bill of (c) ___ high. He thought the hotelier was not (d) ___ enough to fix the price.
Answers: a. fare, b. fair, c. fare, d. fair
3. Name the nouns of the underlined words.
a. Our will win the match.
b. My is a kind lady.
c. is heaven.
d. is a big city.
e. is good for health.
Answers: a. Collective, b. Common, c. Abstract, d. Proper, e. Material.
4. Choose the appropriate word.
a. He is___ to drinking. (devoted/addicted)
b. Mecca is an ___ city. (ancient/old)
c. When I say that the boys are lazy, I ___ Abdul. (accept/except)
d. Students should not ___ unfair means in the examination hall. (adopt\Adept)
e. We should follow the ___ of our teachers. (advice/advise)
Answers: a. addicted, b. ancient, c. except, d. adopt, e. advice.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক,
ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী