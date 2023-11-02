ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৭) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

Important, collects, wakes up, from, mind, works, cleaner, walk, take, has, put, is

Bulbul (a) ___ as a (b) ___in the Sanker area. He is (c) ___ rubbish every morning. That’s why, he (d) ___ at 5 o’clock. He (e) ___ a plastic bag to (f) ___ the rubbish in. He goes (g) ___ door to door to (h) ___ out the waste from the bin. He never (i) ___ to do it. He is an (j) ___ person to the people of Sanker area.

Answers: a. works, b. cleaner, c. collects, d. wakes up, e. takes, f. put, g. from, h. take, i. minds, j. important.