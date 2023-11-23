ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৪) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

10. Sabina and Shahana dislike each other . The underlined word is

a. a Reciprocal Pronoun

b. a Relative Pronoun

c. a Distributive Pronoun

d. a Reflexive Pronoun

11. He killed a snake with a stick. The underlined word is—

a. an Adverb b. a Conjunction

c. a Preposition d. an Adjective

12. Which one of the following is singular?

a. Roofs b. Mice

c. Hands d. Monarch

13. Mr. Sakib is a

a. widowess b. widower

c. wifeless d. male widow.

14. He is a

a. bridess b. male bride

c. bridegroom d. groom.

15. The feminine gender of emperor is—

a. male emperor b. emproress

c. emperor d. empress.

16. Article is used based on

a. spelling b. meaning

c. pronunciation d. None

17. Which one is correct?

a. She is beauty

b. She is an beauty

c. She is a beauty

d. She is the beauty

18. Which one is correct?

a. Pious man is happy

b. The pious are happy

c.The pious is happy

d. A pious is happy

19. The English are ___ wise nation.

a. an b. the

c. no article d. a.

Answer: 10. a. Reciprocal Pronoun Answer: 11. c. Preposition

Answer: 12. d. Monarch

Answer: 13. b. widower

Answer: 14. c. bridegroom

Answer: 15. d. empress

Answer: 16. c. pronunciation

Answer: 17. c. She is a beauty

Answer: 18. b. The pious are happy.

Answer: 19. d. a

মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক

ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী