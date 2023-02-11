ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Lesson - Two : Little Things

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Answers:
a) What makes a land pleasant?.
Answer-Grains of Sand.
b) What makes the earth an Eden?
Answer-Words of love.
c) How much water makes a mighty ocean?
Answer-Little drops of water.
d) What makes the earth heaven?
Answer-Deeds of kindness
ইকবাল খান,প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা