ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Lesson - Two : Little Things

a) What makes a land pleasant?..........

b) What makes the earth an Eden?........

c) How much water makes a mighty ocean? ...............

d) What makes the earth heaven?.........

Answers:

a) What makes a land pleasant?.

Answer-Grains of Sand.

b) What makes the earth an Eden?

Answer-Words of love.

c) How much water makes a mighty ocean?

Answer-Little drops of water.

d) What makes the earth heaven?

Answer-Deeds of kindness

ইকবাল খান,প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা