ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Day 2: Explore ( ভ্রমণ করা) the Sajek Valley (উপত্যকা)

Enjoying the early morning view of the cloud of the valley from the resort.

8 AM: Breakfast will be served with Khichuri & Egg / Paratha, Egg, Vegetable & Tea.

1 PM: Lunch at a local restaurant with a standard (মানসম্পন্ন) Bengali menu (খাদ্যতালিকা/খাবারের পদ) at Sajek Valley.

5 PM: Enjoying mesmerizing (মন্ত্রমুগ্ধকর) sunset from the Helipad of Sajek. The view from the helipad (হেলিকপ্টারের ওঠা-নামার জায়গা) is something unique (অনন্য) & amazing (আশ্চর্যজনক).