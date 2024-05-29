ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Read the poem. Before that read the note on the poet.

Alfred Lord Tennyson (1809–1892) was a renowned (নামকরা)

British poet. He became famous for writing about love, nature and emotions. Now, let’s read one of his famous poems on nature

‘Crossing the Bar’.

Crossing the Bar (সীমানা)

Sunset (সূর্যাস্ত) and evening star,

And one clear call for me!

And may there be no moaning (হাহাকার) of the bar (বাধা/সীমানা),

When I put out to sea,

But such a tide (প্রবাহ) as moving seems (মনে হয়) asleep,

Too full for sound and foam (ফেনা),

When that which drew from out the boundless (সীমানাহীন) deep

Turns again home.

Twilight (গোধূলি) and evening bell,

And after that the dark!

And may there be no sadness (বিষণ্নতা) of farewell (বিদায়গ্রহণ),

When I embark (জাহাজে চড়া);

For tho’ from out our bourne (সীমানা) of Time and Place

The flood may bear me far,

I hope to see my Pilot face to face

When I have crossed the bar.

–by Alfred, Lord Tennyson

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা