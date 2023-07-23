অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (34-36)

34.

this book belongs to me i have three more books on this subject a student should not always study he should take part in games and sports

Answer: This book belongs to me. I have three more books on this subject. A student should not always study. He should take part in games and sports.

35.

rebeka is the better of the two girls she is as intelligent as beautiful she always stands first in the class last year she got a primary scholarship

Answer : Rebeka is the better of the two girls. She is as intelligent as beautiful. She always stands first in the class. Last year she got a primary scholarship.

36.

students will play today in the evening they will play in two groups group a will have good students and group b will have bad students a bad student becomes a good player

Answer: Students will play today in the evening. They will play in two groups. Group A will have good students and group B will have bad students. A bad student becomes a good player.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা