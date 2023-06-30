সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal - Read the sentences

Read the sentences. And then, connect them using ‘and’, ‘but’, ‘or’. এখন নিচের বাক্যগুলো পড়ো এবং and, but, or সঠিকভাবে ব্যবহার করে বাক্যগুলো অর্থবোধক করে তোলো।

a. I like cooking. I like eating.

b. I drank lemonade. I drank a glass of cold water.

c. He reached school on time. His friend was late.

d. I want to go to play. I’m sick.

e. Is it Thursday? Is it Friday today?

f. My mother wants me to be a teacher. My father wants me to be a football player.

g. One day his father went to the market. He bought a football for him.

h. Our Headteacher is honest. Our Headteacher is very friendly.

i. I’m hungry. I have nothing to eat.

Answer:

a. I like cooking and eating.

b. I drank lemonade and a glass of cold water.

c. He reached school on time but his friend was late.

d. I want to go to play but I’m sick.

e. Is it Thursday or Friday today?

f. My mother wants me to be a teacher but my father wants me to be a football player.

g. One day his father went to the market and he bought a football for him.

h. Our Headteacher is honest and is very friendly.

i. I’m hungry but I have nothing to eat.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা