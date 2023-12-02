ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬০) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

a. Safia will help Safa.

b. Ramisa is reading a book.

c. You saw the man.

d. I was helping your mother.

e. Did you read the book?

Answer

a. Safa will be helped by Safia.

b. A book is being read by Ramisa.

c. The man was seen by you.

d. Your mother was being helped by me.

e. Was the book read by you?