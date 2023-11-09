ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (১৭) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

a. Nobody has stolen your book. (Passive)

b. She wrote a letter. She destroyed it. (use after)

c. This is my pen. (use mine)

d. Your parents will come. (tag question)

e. I want to read. Please light the lamp. (Use so that)

Answers:

a. Your book has not been stolen.

b. She destroyed the letter after writing it.

c. This pen is mine.

d. Won’t they?

e. Please light the lamp so that I can read.