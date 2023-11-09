ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (১৭) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

10. Name the parts of speech of the underlined words.
a. me go now.
b. I am undone.
c. The servant rushed into downstairs.
d. Runa has sat Ripa and Lima.
e. This car is to all.
Answers: a. Verb b. Exclamatory c. Noun d. Preposition e. Adjective
11. Transform the sentences.
a. Nobody has stolen your book. (Passive)
b. She wrote a letter. She destroyed it. (use after)
c. This is my pen. (use mine)
d. Your parents will come. (tag question)
e. I want to read. Please light the lamp. (Use so that)
Answers:
a. Your book has not been stolen.
b. She destroyed the letter after writing it.
c. This pen is mine.
d. Won’t they?
e. Please light the lamp so that I can read.
12. Correct the following sentences.
a. She is junior than I.
b. It is I who is responsible for it.
c. I bought some furnitures.
d. Many a boy have been selected for the post.
e. Nabil, as well as his cousins, are tall.
Answers:
a. She is junior to me.
b. It is I who am responsible for it.
c. I bought some furniture.
d. Many a boy has been selected for the post.
e. Nabil, as well as his cousins, is tall.
13. Change the following sentences as directed.
a. He went to market. (Make a question to know the place)
b. Man is mortal. (Make it negative)
c. Do not jump from the bus which is running. (Make it simple)
d. Though is poor, He is honest. (Make it compound)
e. I like an honest man. (Rewrite the sentence using the object in the plural form)
Answers:
a. Where did he go?
b. Man is not immortal.
c. Do not jump from a running bus.
d. He is poor but honest.
e. I like honest men.
14. Fill in the blanks of the following.
come round, come off, come of, come about, come across, come by
a. Maher ____ a wealthy family.
b. His birthday ____ last month.
c. Fortunately he ____ last week.
d. I have ____ him in the market.
e. I ____ a purse when I was crossing the road.
Answers: a. comes of b. came about c. came round d. come by e. came across.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক
ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী