ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি - ইংরেজি (9)

মোট ৩০০ নম্বরের পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজিতে থাকবে ১০০ নম্বর। এর মধ্যে Grammar, paragraph, story,comprehension, argumentative essay—থাকবে

লেখা:
মো. আফলাতুন

1. Join the following sentences with the word given in the brackets

a. This is the pen. I lost it yesterday (which)

b. I was there —. There was autumn then. (when)

c. I did the work. I was not satisfied. (but)

d. The boy who came yesterday. He is my brother. (who)

e. I will miss you. Anwar will miss you too. (both —and)

Answers

a. This is the pen which I lost yesterday.

b. I was there when it was autumn.

c. I did the work but was not satisfied.

d. The boy who came yesterday is my brother.

e. Both Anwar and I will miss you.

2. Change the voices of the following

a. Take care of your health

b. Don’t waste your time.

c. Do you know them?

d. I know the boy.

e. Did he write a letter?

Answers:

a. Let your health be taken care of.

b. Let not your time be wasted.

c. Are they known to you?

d. The boy is known to me.

e. Was a letter written by him?

3. Name the parts of speech of the underlined words

a. Let me go now.

b. Alas! I am undone.

c. The servant rushed into downstairs.

d. Runa has sat between Ripa and Lima.

e. This car is desirable to all.

Answers: a. Verb b. Interjection c. Noun d. Preposition e. Adjective

মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী

