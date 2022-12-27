ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি - ইংরেজি (9)

মোট ৩০০ নম্বরের পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজিতে থাকবে ১০০ নম্বর। এর মধ্যে Grammar, paragraph, story,comprehension, argumentative essay—থাকবে
a. This is the pen. I lost it yesterday (which)
b. I was there —. There was autumn then. (when)
c. I did the work. I was not satisfied. (but)
d. The boy who came yesterday. He is my brother. (who)
e. I will miss you. Anwar will miss you too. (both —and)
Answers
a. This is the pen which I lost yesterday.
b. I was there when it was autumn.
c. I did the work but was not satisfied.
d. The boy who came yesterday is my brother.
e. Both Anwar and I will miss you.
a. Take care of your health
b. Don’t waste your time.
c. Do you know them?
d. I know the boy.
e. Did he write a letter?
Answers:
a. Let your health be taken care of.
b. Let not your time be wasted.
c. Are they known to you?
d. The boy is known to me.
e. Was a letter written by him?
a. Let me go now.
b. Alas! I am undone.
c. The servant rushed into downstairs.
d. Runa has sat between Ripa and Lima.
e. This car is desirable to all.
Answers: a. Verb b. Interjection c. Noun d. Preposition e. Adjective
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী