ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি - ইংরেজি (9)

a. This is the pen. I lost it yesterday (which)

b. I was there —. There was autumn then. (when)

c. I did the work. I was not satisfied. (but)

d. The boy who came yesterday. He is my brother. (who)

e. I will miss you. Anwar will miss you too. (both —and)

Answers

a. This is the pen which I lost yesterday.

b. I was there when it was autumn.

c. I did the work but was not satisfied.

d. The boy who came yesterday is my brother.

e. Both Anwar and I will miss you.