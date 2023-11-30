ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৫৮) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

4. Fill in the blanks with the right form of verbs. 0.5×10=5
a. The horse and carriage _____ (to be) at the gate.
b. Cattle _____ (to be) grazing in the field.
c. It _____ (to rain) for several days.
d. The baby _____ (to lie) on floor yesterday.
e. Tajkia _____ (to finish) her task just now.
f. Each girl _____ (to have) a car.
g. Sara _____ (to read) a book now.
h. It is time you _____ (to leave) the room.
i. Neither he nor his brother _____ (to be) absent today.
j. When we arrived at the Cineplex, the film already _____ (to start)
Answer-4: a. is b. are c. has been raining d. lay e. has finished f. has g. is reading h. left i. is j. had started
5. Changes the following voices into passive form: 1×10=10
a. I can do the great work.
b. My mother teaches me English.
c. Dipannita will forgive him.
d. Take care of your health.
e. Arunima has offered me money.
f. Anisha cut the cake.
g. Sabir did not beat Sinan.
h. Does Jaseya speak English well?
i. I knew that she had called you.
j. Farishta is playing video games.
Answer-5: a. The great work can be done by me.
b. I am taught English by my mother.
c. He will be forgiven by Dipannita.
d. Let your health be taken care of.
e. I have been offered money by Arunima.
f. The cake was cut by Anisha.
g. Sinan was not beaten by Sabir.
h. Is English spoken well by Jaseya?
i. It was known to me that you had been called by her.
j. Video games are being played by Farishta.
6. Change the following into indirect speech: 1×5=5
a. Nowreen said, ‘The sun rises in the east.’
b. Galeeb said, ‘I played cricket last week.’
c. He says to me, ‘Do you know me?’
d. The visitor said to me, ‘We like your artwork.’
e. The father said to his son, ‘Never tell a lie.’
Answer-6: a. Nowreen said that the sun rises in the east.
b. Galeeb said that he had played cricket the previous week.
c. He asks me if I know him.
d. The visitor told me that they liked my artwork.
e. The father advised his son never to tell a lie. / The father forbade his son to ever tell a lie.
7. Write a paragraph on: ‘Bangladesh Liberation War’ OR ‘ICC World Cup 2023’ 10
Answer-7: Do it yourself.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী