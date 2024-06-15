Four Friends - ইংরেজি| সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Nandini, Sadib, Anti and Michael sat down with the other children. A young woman came and handed everyone paper and coloured pencils. They all started drawing their pictures. Nandini drew a sketch of a Protima. Michael always drew pictures of freedom fighters and that’s what he drew this time too. Anti drew a river with boats and trees and houses on the side. Sadib drew a rose.A young woman in a saree came and collected everyone’s pictures. A few grown-ups looked at each picture and announced the winners. Michael’s picture of the freedom fighter was very beautiful, so he won a colouring box as a prize! Everyone else got a pen as a gift so that they wouldn’t feel left out. Nandini, Sadib and Anti were a little jealous of Micheal’s beautiful colouring box, but they didn’t say anything. They all knew that Michael was the best painter out of all of them!