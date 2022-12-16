প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ | ইংরেজি (৪)

13.

a) been/ time/ I/ last/ had/ there.

b) go/ to/ I/ cannot / alone/ Srimangal.

c) main/ are/ Bangladesh/ what/ the/ spots/ in/ tourist ?

d) about/ tell/ something/ me/ you.

e) beautiful/ country/ how/ is/ our!

Answer:

a) I had been there last time.

b) I cannot go to Srimangal alone.

c) What are the main tourist spots in Bangladesh?

d) Tell me something about you.

e) How beautiful our country is!

14.

a) a/ morning/ it/ is/ winter.

b) have/ your/ homework/ you/ done?

c) no/ there/ is/ on/ the/ one/ road.

d) silent/ atmosphere/ how/ is/ the!

e) I/ to/ enjoy/ the/ songs/ want/ the/ birds/ of.

Answer:

a) It is a winter morning.

b) Have you done your homework?

c) There is no one on the road.

d) How silent the atmosphere is!

e) I want to enjoy the songs of the birds.

15.

a) poetry/ time/ in/ my/ free/ father/ his/ writes.

b) I/ can/ questions/ ask/ some/ you?

c) us/ let/ for/ a/ go/ picnic.

d) should/ eat/ you/ chocolate/ not/ of/ lot/ a.

e) beautiful/ girl/ the/ how/ is!

Answer:

a) My father writes poetry in his free time.

b) Can I ask you some questions?

c) Let us go for a picnic.

d) You should not eat a lot of chocolate.

e) How beautiful the girl is!

16.

a) hare/ for/ slept/ hour/ an/ the.

b) walk/ you/ can’t/ faster?

c) believe/ his/ hare/ the/ couldn’t/ eyes.

d) too/ for/ play/ don’t long.

e) steady/ race/ the/ wins/ slow/ but!

Answer:

a) The hare slept for an hour.

b) Can’t you walk faster?

c) The hare couldn’t believe his eyes.

d) Don’t play for too long.

e) Slow but steady wins the race!

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা