ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (১৬) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

6.
a. Raiyan is junior than I.
b. I saw two deers.
c. Do you know where does he live?
d. One should do his duty.
e. Jami is my cousin brother.
Answers:
a. Raiyan is junior to me.
b. I saw two deer.
c. Do you know where he lives?
d. One should do one’s duty.
e. Jami is my cousin.
7. Transform the following.
a. He is too weak to walk. (Complex)
b. He is the oldest man in the village. (Comparative)
c. In spite of his poverty, he is happy. (Complex)
d. We must obey our parents. (Negative)
e. We eat to live. (Compound)
Answers:
a. He is so weak that he cannot walk.
b. He is older than any other man in the village.
c. Although he is poor, he is happy.
d. We cannot but obey our parents.
e. We eat and live.
8. Join the following sentences with the word given in the brackets.
a. This is the pen. I lost it yesterday (which)
b.I was there ____ . There was autumn then. (when)
c. I did the work. I was not satisfied. (but)
d. The boy who came yesterday. He is my brother. (who)
e. I will miss you. Anwar will miss you too. (both ____ and)
Answers:
a. This is the pen which I lost yesterday.
b. I was there when it was autumn.
c. I did the work but was not satisfied.
d. The boy who came yesterday is my brother.
e. Both Anwar and I will miss you.
9. Change the voices of the following.
a. Take care of your health
b. Don’t waste your time.
c. Do you know them?
d. I know the boy.
e. Did he write a letter?
Answers:
a. Let your health be taken care of.
b. Let not your time be wasted.
c. Are they known to you?
d.The boy is known to me.
e.Was a letter written by him?
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক
ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী