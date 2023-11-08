ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (১৬) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

a. Raiyan is junior than I.

b. I saw two deers.

c. Do you know where does he live?

d. One should do his duty.

e. Jami is my cousin brother.

Answers:

a. Raiyan is junior to me.

b. I saw two deer.

c. Do you know where he lives?

d. One should do one’s duty.

e. Jami is my cousin.