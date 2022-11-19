অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Punctuation and Capitalization (1-2)

1. do you think it is easy to pass in english said hasan to asif why are you so careless about it.

Answer: ‘Do you think it is easy to pass in English?’ said Hasan to Asif. ‘Why are you so careless about it?’

2. returning home robin’s father said to him your progress is now very slow you are always seen with a group of friends.

Answer: Returning home, Robin’s father said to him, ‘Your progress is now very slow. You are always seen with a group of friends.’

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা