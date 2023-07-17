অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (16-18)

16.

the park is beautiful but dirty everybody likes to go there it is a new park we should keep it clean

Answer: The Park is beautiful but dirty. Everybody likes to go there. It is a new park. We should keep it clean.

17.

the chairman of our union parishad is an honest man he leads a very simple life everyday he goes out to meet the people become people become happy when they met him among them

Answer: The chairman of our Union Parishad is an honest man. He leads a very simple life. Everyday he goes out to meet the people. People become happy when they met him among them.

18.

he will come after sometime he always comes here to play with us he is fond of playing cricket whenever he gets time he watches cricket on television

Answer: He will come after sometime. He always comes here to play with us. He is fond of playing cricket. Whenever he gets time, he watches cricket on television.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা