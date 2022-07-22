নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (2)

2.

a. One day, he got the most heart-breaking news that his father had died.

b. Once there was a king named Hamlet.

c. He thought Claudius to be the snake who had killed his father for the crown and his mother.

d. He was told that a snake had killed his father.

e. His mother’s hasty marriage with his uncle Claudius made him shocked and suspicious.

f. He had a son called prince Hamlet.

g. He came back home quickly with a heavy heart.

h. Prince Hamlet was studying Philosophy in a university abroad.

Answer: b+f+h+a+g+d+c+e

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrange (1)