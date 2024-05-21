ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Question: Write about any traditional festival of Bangladesh.

Answer:

‘Pahela Boishakh’ is the first day of Bangla new year. The day is a public holiday. This day has a special significance for us as it forms a part of Bangalee culture and tradition. People from all walks of life, irrespective of their ethnic identity or religious beliefs celebrate the day with traditional festivities. On this day, the whole of Bangladesh is in a festive mood. The day inspires people to start life with renewed hopes and inspirations. Every year the day is celebrated traditionally. People wake up early in the morning have a bath and wear their traditional clothes. Women wear white saris with red borders and adorn themselves with colourful churis and flowers, while men dress , themselves with pajamas and punjabis. It is a day when people love eating traditional food.The most colourful event of the day is held in Dhaka. Early in the morning, people in hundreds and thousands pour in from all directions to attend the cultural function a Ramna Batamul organized by Chhyanata. The cultural programme begins just with sunrise and the renowned artists of the country take part in the programme that start with the famous Tagore-song Esho-he-Boishakh, Esho Esho …….. . Artists also sing traditional folk songs, and display classical dances with the rhythm of musical instruments. People also come to join the colourful processions, the biggest carnival of the country organized by the Fine Arts students of Dhaka University. The procession usually displays the traditional practices of Bangalee culture. The masks and wreaths won by the people are so fascinating! Often they symbolize contemporary worries or happiness in the national life. It attracts an increasing number of foreign tourists every year. The day is also observed all over the country. Different social and cultural organizations and educational institutions celebrate the day with their own cultural programmes. On this day, newspapers bring out special supplements. There are also special programmes on the radio and television. The celebration of Pahela Boishakh marks a day of cultural unity for the whole nation irrespective of caste and creed.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা