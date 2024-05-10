ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

নিচে speech সম্পর্কে দেওয়া তথ্যগুলো দেখে নাও:

Direct Speech: Direct speech expresses (প্রকাশ করে) the exact (অবিকল) words spoken or written by someone within quotation marks. For example, My friend said,‘I love to read different types of texts.’ Here, you are reporting your friend’s words exactly the same way as your friend has said.

Indirect Speech: Indirect speech is the act of retelling someone else’s words with some changes in verbs, pronouns, adverbs of time and place. For example, when you will retell (পুনরায় বলা) your friend’s reply, you may say-My friend replied that she loved to read different types of texts.

Let’s look into the changes in these two speeches!

Direct speech: My friend said, ‘I think I love to read different types of texts.’

Indirect Speech: My friend replied that she thought she loved to read different types of texts.

Here in indirect speech ‘that’ has been used as a connector (সংযোগকারী). The pronoun ‘I’ is changed to ‘she’ and the verbs of direct speech, think and love are changed into thought and loved. Here, ‘said’ in direct speech is called reporting verb.

Usually, to quote (পুনরুক্তি করা) from a speaker, to know the authenticity (বিশ্বাসযোগ্যতা) of spoken (বলা) words, to break the monotony (একঘেয়েমি ) of a narrative description (বিবরণ) and to convey (বহন করা) the emotional (আবেগময়) impact (প্রভাব) of the message (বার্তা), we use direct speech. On the other hand, indirect speech is used in storytelling, journalism (সাংবাদিকতা), academic (প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক) writing and to relay (পুনঃসম্প্রচার করা/ পুনঃপ্রচার করা) someone’s words to others in a narrative (বর্ণনামূলক) style (ধরন).So, when you want to tell something exactly the same way, use direct speech and if you retell someone’s words with some changes, use indirect speech.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা