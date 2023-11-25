ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৫০) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

5. Identify the Adverbs from the following.

a. He always speaks the truth.

b. He is waiting outside.

c. He helped me twice.

d. It is quite warm inside.

e. I have never seen him before.

6. Frame WH-Questions for the following.

a. Jami likes the black car.

b. Elephants walk heavily.

c. Mashrefa is late because she missed the bus.

d. The teacher warned Sinan.

e. Mother taught me to read.

7. Change the voice of the following.

a. Were you singing a song?

b. Have you invited Raj?

c. Did Akib eat the mangoes?

d. Nowreen did not do it.

e. Doesn’t mother like tea?

8. Transform the following sentences as directed.

a. All cannot but submit to destiny. (Affirmative)

b. Safwan lives alone in the house. (Negative)

c. Never tell a lie. (Affirmative)

d. Only five ladies attended the conference. (Negative)

e. No sooner had the police come than he fled. (Affirmative)

9. Fill in the blanks with suitable prepositions.

a. The meeting will begin — 11: 00 am —Monday.

b. Ruhan was driving —city limits.

c. Excuse me, Sir. You haven’t paid — your meal.

d. Nabila entered — the room and sat — a chair.

e. We may climb — the mountain. However, it depends —the weather.

10. Make sentence with the following types of verbs Any 5.

Transitive Verb, Intransitive Verb, Causative Verb, Cognate Verb, Verb of Perception, Reflexive Verb, Reciprocal Verb