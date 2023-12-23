Read The Story (পর্ব-২) : A Fresh Pair of Eyes | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

A Fresh Pair of Eyes
‘So what did you learn from the trip?’ asked the father. The son answered, ‘I saw we have one dog and they had four. We have a pool that reaches the middle of the garden and they have a river that has no end. We have imported lights and they have the stars at night. Our balcony reaches the front yard and they have the whole horizon.’
‘তাহলে তুমি ভ্রমণ থেকে কী শিখলে?’ বাবা জিজ্ঞেস করলেন। ছেলে উত্তর দিল, ‘আমি দেখলাম, আমাদের একটা কুকুর আছে আর তাদের আছে চারটা কুকুর । আমাদের একটি পুল আছে, যা বাগানের মধ্য পর্যন্ত এবং তাদের একটি নদী আছে, যার কোনো শেষ নেই। আমাদের আছে আমদানি করা বাতি এবং তাদের রাতের জন্য আছে তারকারা। আমাদের ঝুলবারান্দা আছে সামনের উঠানে এবং তাদের জন্য আছে তা দিগন্তজুড়ে।’
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা