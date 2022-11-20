অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Punctuation and Capitalization (3-4)

3. mother said to her son tell me why you are wasting your time be punctual and dutiful in you life.

Answer: Mother said to her son, ‘Tell me why you are wasting your time? Be punctual and dutiful in your life.’

4. arnt you going to attend your english class shamima asked no in going to the library to borrow books.

Answer: ‘Aren’t you going to attend your English class?’ Shamima asked ‘No, I’m going to the library to borrow books.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা