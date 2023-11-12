ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (২০) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Fill in the blanks with the given words.
expensive, frightened, handsome, exclude, snatch
a. ____ afraid
b. ____ costly
c. ____ take away
d. ____ disqualify
e. ____ smart
Answers:
a. frightened b. expensive c. snatch d. exclude e. handsome
2. Fill up the gaps with the opposite words.
a. The knife is not dull but it is ____ .
b. The bus is crowded but the train is ____ .
c. The book is boring but the film is ____ .
d. The snails move slowly but the rabbit moves ____ .
e. We respect honest men but do not respect ____ men.
Answers:
a. sharp b. empty c. interesting d. quickly e. dishonest
3. Fill in the blanks with appropriate question words.
a. ____ do you do?
b. ____ do you go to school?
c. ____ does he put his pen?
d. ____ did Putin attack Ukraine?
e. ____ book do you like?
Answers:
a. How b. When c. Where d. Why/When e. Which
4. Transform the following:
a. He is too weak to walk. (Complex)
b. Eat to live. (Compound)
c. In spite of his poverty, he is happy. (Complex)
d. I wish I could go there in time. (Exclamatory)
Answers:
a. He is so weak that he cannot walk.
b. Eat and live.
c. Although he is poor, he is happy.
d. If I could go there in time!
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী