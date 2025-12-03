পড়াশোনা

প্রাথমিক মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষা

ইংরেজির অগোছালো শব্দ গুছিয়ে নাও

প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়–শিক্ষার্থী মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্নটি রি–অ্যারেঞ্জের ওপর। নম্বর থাকবে ৬।

লেখা:
ইকবাল খান
এআই/প্রথম আলো

Set-3

a. speaking/ they/ English/ practice/ friends/ with.

b. he/ is/ alone/ a/ table/ sitting/ at/ corner.

c. a/ met/ we/ foreigner/ last/ night.

d. he/ what/ good/ is/ man/ a!

e. could/ move/ from/ not/ one/ he/ place/ another/ to.

Ans:

a. They practice speaking English with friends.

b. He is sitting alone at a corner table.

c. We met a foreigner last night.

d. What a good man he is!

e. He could not move from one place to another.

Set-4

a. birthday/ a/ day/ A/ is/ person’s/ special.

b. race/ why/ we/ don’t/ have/ a?

c. Allah/ you/ may/ bless.

d. clock/ time/ draw/ a/ with/ it/ any/ on.

e. hour/ the/ slept/ an/ hare/ for.

Ans:

a. A person’s birthday is a special day.

b. Why don’t we have a race?

c. May Allah bless you.

d. Draw a clock with any time on it.

e. The hare slept for an hour.

Set-5

a. to/ going/ am/ Chittagong/ I.

b. Jessica/ from/ is/ where?

c. me/ clap/ with.

d. what/ interesting/ magazine/ is/ it/ an!

e. stop/ didn’t/ he.

Ans:

a. I am going to Chittagong.

b. Where is Jessica from?

c. Clap with me.

d. What an interesting magazine it is!

e. He didn’t stop.

Set-6

a. eat/ fruits/ vegetables/ everyday/ I/ and

b. food/ food/ is/ good/ what?

c. picture/ at/ the/ look/ pyramid/ the/ of/ food

d. Shouldn’t/ you/ a lot/ eat/of/ chocolate

e. that/ wonderful/ oh,/ sounds!

Ans:

a. I eat fruits and vegetables everyday.

b. What food is good food?

c. Look at the picture of the food pyramid.

d. You shouldn’t eat a lot of chocolate.

e. Oh, that sounds wonderful!

Set-7

a. been/ time/ I/ last/ had/ there.

b. go/ to/ I/ cannot / alone/ Srimangal.

c. main/ are/ Bangladesh/ what/ the/ spots/ in/ tourist ?

d. about/ tell/ something/ me/ you.

e. beautiful/ country/ how/ is/ our!\

Ans:

a. I had been there last time.

b. I cannot go to Srimangal alone.

c. What are the main tourist spots in Bangladesh?

d. Tell me something about you.

e. How beautiful our country is!

Set-8

a. a/ morning/ it/ is/ winter.

b. have/ your/ homework/ you/ done?

c. no/ there/ is/ on/ the/ one/ road.

d. silent/ atmosphere/ how/ is/ the!

e. I/ to/ enjoy/ the/ songs/ want/ the/ birds/ of.

Ans:

a. It is a winter morning.

b. Have you done your homework?

c. There is no one on the road.

d. How silent the atmosphere is!

e. I want to enjoy the songs of the birds.

  • ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

প্রথম আলোর খবর পেতে গুগল নিউজ চ্যানেল ফলো করুন
পড়াশোনা থেকে আরও পড়ুন