অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Punctuation and Capitalization (7-8)

7. once some merchants were going to bagdad from jilan bagdad was far away from jilan a woman came to the merchants with her son she said to them my son will go to bagdad to study will you take him with you.

Answer: Once some merchants were going to Bagdad from Jilan. Bagdad was far away from Jilan. A woman came to the merchants with her son. She said to them, ‘My son will go to Bagdad to study. Will you take him with you?’

8. whats the time by your watch he said it is half past nine I replied I want to go to school he said would you accompany me please no I am sorry.

Answer: ‘What’s the time by your watch?’ He said, ‘It is half past nine’, I replied. ‘I want to go to school’, he said. ‘Would you accompany me, please?’ ‘No, I am sorry.’

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

