ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (2)

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
2. কোনো স্থান বা অবস্থান বোঝাতে at above, across, against, before, near, behind, in, inside, out, outside, on, over, under, ইত্যাদি Preposition ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
Kamrul is at home.
I am in my class.
He has no roof above his head.
There is an umbrella over my head.
There is a cap on his head.
The man was standing against a wall.
The thief stood before the judge.
A child is walking behind his mother.
He is sitting under a tree.
The bank is just across the road.
He stood near the station.
A beggar is standing outside the door.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
