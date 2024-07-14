Finding Similes - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি
নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
1.4.2 It’s a group work. In groups, choose a poem from your books (Bangla or English). You are free to choose any poem from any source. Now, find out the similes, and Rhyme Scheme used in the poem. Write the images that come to your mind while reading the poem.
(দলীয়ভাবে তোমরা তোমাদের বই থেকে একটি কবিতা (বাংলা বা ইংরেজি) বেছে নাও। যেকোনো উৎস থেকে যেকোনো কবিতা বেছে নিতে পারো। এখন কবিতায় ব্যবহৃত similes এবং rhyme scheme খুঁজে বের করো। কবিতা পড়ার সময় তোমার মনে যে ছবি আসে, তা লেখো।)
Now, discuss and write how all these three things (use of similes, rhyme scheme and imagining the pictures/images) help you understand/ feel a poem and be a poem lover. Finally, make a presentation and present it to the class.
(এখন, এই তিনটি বিষয় (similes, rhyme scheme এবং ছবি /চিত্র কল্পনা করা) তোমাকে কীভাবে কবিতা বুঝতে এবং কবিতা ভালোবাসতে সাহায্য করে তা আলোচনা করো এবং লেখো। সবশেষে একটি উপস্থাপনা তৈরি করো এবং তা ক্লাসে উপস্থাপন করো।)
New Words:
cropland, hospitality, surround, power cut, quiet, remote, landscape, breeze, harvest, sacrificing, brave, emblem, greenery, blew away, burying, visualize, incidents, tears, rolled down.
(এই শব্দগুলোর অর্থ এবং ব্যবহার তোমাদের ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের ১৮৭ পৃষ্ঠায় দেওয়া আছে)
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা