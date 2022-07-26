নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (5)

নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
5.
a. She wanted freedom for the nation.
b. She extended her co-operative hands towards Mastarda Surjya Sen.
c. Unfortunately she killed herself to avoid arrest.
d. She was a true patriot.
e. She was a meritorious student.
f. She proved that women can work like men.
g. Pritilata Waddedar was born in Chittagong on 5 May, 1911.
h. She graduated in philosophy from Bethune College in Kolkata.
Answer: g+e+h+d+a+b+c+f
বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা
◀ Rearrange (5)