Conversation : Ask and Answer | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Ask and Answer
Read the following conversation. In pairs or groups identify 5 statements and 5 questions. Then, write the structures and discuss the differences between the two types of sentences.
নিচের কথোপকথনটি (Conversation পড়ো। এরপর বর্ণনামূলক (Statement) ও প্রশ্নবোধক (Question) বাক্যগুলো পৃথকভাবে চিহ্নিত করো। তারপর বাক্যের গঠনগুলো লেখো ও দুই ধরনের বাক্যের পার্থক্য আলোচনা করো।
[Monir’s uncle is coming from America. The conversation is about what they
will do to welcome and entertain him]
Monir: Mom, I’m so happy!
Mom: Oh dear! I’m too.
Munia: When will Rumi uncle arrive?
Mom: He will arrive next Wednesday.
Munia: Who will receive him at the airport?
Mom: Do you want to go to the airport?
Monir: Yes, of course, mom.
Mom: Then, you and your father will receive him at the airport.
Munia: Do you have any exams this week, bhaiya?
Monir: No, I don’t. But, we don’t have much time.
Dady: Exactly, we all need to start working from today.
Mom: That’s what I’m also thinking.
Munia: Mom, I will help you in serving the food.
Monir: I can help with cooking. Also, I will prepare a dish.
Munia: Is it your favourite egg pudding?
Monir: That’s what I’m thinking about.
Mom: Sure, everyone will be glad.
Monir: Then, I need some eggs and milk for that. Who will buy them?
Dady: I will. I will also help you with cleaning dishes.
Mom: Thank you, everyone. Everything is set, now. So, let’s get started.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা